Pickup truck driver killed in crash on Highway 145

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 50s is dead after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Ashlan Avenue and Highway 145 near Kerman.

The CHP said a semitruck pulling a trailer pulled in front of pickup truck causing the driver of the truck to crash into the trailer — killing the driver of the pickup truck. The driver of the semitruck thought he had enough time before he pulled in front of the truck.

Biola/Kerman: State Route 145 CLOSED at Ashlan Ave due to vehicle collision involving semi-truck. Northbound diverted at Dakota Ave, Southbound diverted at Ashlan. No ETO pic.twitter.com/qwozA96RRe — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 22, 2020

