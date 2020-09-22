Pickup truck driver killed in crash on Highway 145

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 50s is dead after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Ashlan Avenue and Highway 145 near Kerman.

The CHP said a semitruck pulling a trailer pulled in front of pickup truck causing the driver of the truck to crash into the trailer — killing the driver of the pickup truck. The driver of the semitruck thought he had enough time before he pulled in front of the truck.

