PHOTO: Fresno Police K-9 Argo recovering from being stabbed

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have released the first photo of K-9 Argo after he was released from Vet Hospital Sunday.

Police say he has a long recovery ahead of him, but Fresno Police Department officials say he’s expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed several times during a domestic violence call on Saturday.

“Through the entire incident K9 Argo stayed engaged and did his job to the best of his K-9’s ability, protecting his handler and other officers,” Fresno Police wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.