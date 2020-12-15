Phone scam warning from Fresno Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a lieutenant asks people to pay a fine.

Several residents report receiving calls in which the scammer identifies himself as Lt. Ryan Gilbert with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer claims the citizen has an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The fake deputy then tells their target they must pay a certain amount of money in fines to avoid being arrested and taken to jail. In order to pay the fines, the person needs to call a local number that the scammer gives them.

The incoming number on the citizen’s caller ID may even say Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, but it is not one of their official phone lines. The caller actually spoofs the ID in order to encourage the citizen to take the call.

During the other attempt, a woman answered and when asked if it was the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, she said yes. Authorities asked for her name and she claimed it was Denise Waters. She is not employed with the department.

When authorities notified her the real Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was calling, she immediately hung up.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it never makes calls for money or asks for the payment of fines over the phone. To report a call like this, visit the Sheriff’s Office’s website, click “Report a Crime” at the top of the page, then select “Harassing Phone Call” to make a report.