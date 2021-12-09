Phil Arballo announces candidacy for Congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Thursday, Phil Arballo announced his candidacy for California’s 22nd congressional district.

In a news release, Arballo said that he feels he’s the strongest candidate to “give Central Valley residents the leadership and representation they deserve.”

“We need a representative who will fight for good-paying jobs, access to quality, affordable health care, and protect our environment so farmers can grow crops and our children can drink clean water,” said Arballo.

In 2020, Arballo has conceded in the race to unseat Republican incumbent Devin Nunes for California’s District 22 seat.

On Monday, current Congressman Devin Nunes announced his retirement from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.

On Wednesday, Fresno County Supervisor for District 5 Nathan Magsig announced his candidacy for California’s 22nd congressional district.