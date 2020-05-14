Phased reopening approved in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, California (KGPE) – Mariposa County is among more than a dozen other counties across the state getting the green light to accelerate its reopening process Wednesday following the state’s Stay-At-Home order.

Most counties are in Stage 2 – but Mariposa County is slightly ahead.

“We made up 2.5 on our own. In looking through the various stages, there’s substantial leaps between the stages,” Chair of Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Kevin Cann said.

Cann says the plan, their ‘Roadmap to Reopen’, was approved by the Governor’s Office. It relaxes restrictions, allowing places like dine-in restaurants, malls, and schools to reopen ahead of the state’s schedule.

However, they will still need to follow guidelines put out by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week, including limiting capacity and sanitation protocols.

“Phase 2.5 essentially gives us a soft start of our businesses learning what it’s like to work in this new reality of social distancing,” Cann said.

Mariposa County had to meet certain criteria to be approved, including no deaths over the past two weeks.

Cann says they’re ready to start bouncing back and anticipates Yosemite National Park opening in some capacity early June will bring a boom in business everyone should be ready for.

“The worst possible thing that could happen is if we move too fast and we get a large outbreak and we have to shut down again and go in reverse economically. That would be devastating and I want to take every step possible to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Cann says they’re working closely with Yosemite officials and surrounding counties so they know what to expect when the park eventually reopens.

