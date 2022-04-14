FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men seen on security cameras breaking into a southeast Fresno pharmacy escaped deputies when they responded to the scene Thursday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they arrived at the pharmacy near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenues at around 3:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies say the owner got an alert on his surveillance cameras and saw the men inside the building.

Deputies say the suspects broke through the front door but were unable to get any narcotics because they were locked up. The investigation into the incident continues. No description of the suspects was released.