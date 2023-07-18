Fowler, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of PG&E customers in parts of Fowler and Selma Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

According to PG&E’s outage center on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m., approximately 1,770 customers were without power. The outage was first reported around 11:00 a.m. The preliminary cause of the outage was that it was caused by weather.

In a post on social media, the City of Selma says traffic signals may convert to a flashing red light or lose power and go dark. Motorists should treat flashing red signal lights as an all-way stop and treat every entrance to an intersection as a stop sign.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com.

PG&E says the estimated time of power to be restored is curently unknown.