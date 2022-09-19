MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E officials said on Monday that they will soon increase the flow of water in the North Fork Willow Creek below Crane Valley.

Crane Valley is the powerhouse of the Manzanita lake in Madera County, close to the town of North Fork.

Officials advise people who visit the area for recreational activities to be cautious since the flow will increase through early November.

The work will be effective Monday, Sept. 19 at noon, with flow increase starting at 8 cubic feet per second (cfs) and will gradually increase from 100 cfs to 120 cfs on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, PG&E will begin diverting 120 cfs from the Manzanita Dam into San Joaquin Canal 2, through San Joaquin Canal 1 and will discharge it into the Kerckhoff Reservoir in the San Joaquin River in Fresno County.

Officials advise the canals are starting off as dry, but warn the public to never enter the canals.

PG&E officials explain that this flow increase is done every fall season as part of the provider’s normal and historical operations.

Bass Lake’s water levels are generally held steady until Labor Day, then PG&E makes downstream water deliveries, making room in Bass Lake so stormwater runoff can be safely captured to avoid downstream flooding.