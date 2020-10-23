PG&E warns of upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoff event for parts of Mariposa County

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas & Electric warned Friday that certain parts of Mariposa County could be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event expected to begin Sunday due to windy conditions.

The PSPS event is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last through Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning before power can be completely restored, PG&E reported through the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. The start of the event is more than 48 hours away and the utility said event details will likely change as forecast models evolve.

A widespread gusty and damaging wind event is expected across Northern California and parts of Central California, including the Central Sierra, from Sunday through Tuesday, PG&E meteorologists reported. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for all of Mariposa County and parts of Madera, Fresno, and Tulare counties due to the forecasted winds. A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are possible but not imminent or occurring.

Affected areas are expected to include:

Fish Camp

Wawona

Worman Road/Kimble Road area

Greeley Hill

Coulterville

Lake Don Pedro Subdivision

PG&E said residents can see if their address is in the potentially affected area on its website after 8 p.m. Friday.

The utility said it will have more clarity on potential cities and counties impacted in the next 24 hours.

For general information on how to plan and prepare for a potential PSPS please visit http://www.mariposacounty.org/2309/PSPS–Public-Safety-Power-Shutoff.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.