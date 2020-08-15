PG&E urges conservation during heat wave as demand strains power grid

FILE -A car drives passed a power station in Mill Valley, California as a statewide blackout continues on October, 10, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas & Electric on Saturday urged customers to conserve power during a heat wave that is expected to continue through the weekend and well into next week.

The call comes after rolling power outages occurred across California on Friday for the first time since 2001 as the hot temperatures strained its electrical system.

The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.

PG&E, the state’s largest utility, tweeted that it would turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers in rotating outages for about an hour at a time. Other utilities were told to do the same.

The emergency declaration ended just before 10 p.m. and California ISO said power had been restored statewide.

“Extreme heat is really the driver behind this,” said Anne Gonzales, spokeswoman for the power grid operator.

The move came as temperatures around the state hit triple digits in many areas, and air conditioning use soared.

Temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas, Gonzales said.

PG&E called on customers to take immediate steps to reduce their power usage until late Saturday evening, said spokesman J.D. Guidi. Any power outages that occur during the heat wave are not public safety outages.

The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy by doing the following tips:

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.

Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

Guidi also warned that transformer failure is the top cause of heat-related outages that may fall outside of any direction from CAISO to initiate rotating power shut offs. During heat waves with high overnight temperatures, transformers are unable to cool down. This places stress on the transformer’s components, and they can become fatigued and can fail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

