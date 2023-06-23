FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is letting the public know they will be conducting helicopter and ground patrols of electric towers and poles throughout Fresno County to improve public safety power shutoff (PSPS) events.

PSPS is used as a last resort when high winds and other uncontrollable weather conditions create public safety hazards, such as falling trees and wildfires.

Pre-PSPS flights are used to gather information that helps PG&E understand how long it will take to safely complete patrols when power is turned off and the timing for restoring electric service to customers.

During pre-PSPS inspections, helicopters will fly as low as 100 feet between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

PG&E is reassuring this is not a PSPS and power will not be interrupted during the flights and patrols.

During an actual PSPS, PG&E says they will notify customers before and after the event. During that time crews will inspect de-energized lines to identify and repair damage before restoring power.