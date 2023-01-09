CLOVIS, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – As storms continue to slam the state, PG&E has been working around the clock to restore power. They’ve set up shop at the Clovis rodeo grounds where they’ve been dispatching their crews all day, ready to respond to outages across the valley.

“It was a nasty night of wind and rain, we’ve had contract crews coming all the way from Oregon, Washington, coming from down south,“ said Joshua Simes.

Regional Vice President Joshua Simes with PG&E says they’ve set up their command post here at the Clovis rodeo grounds and are staying in contact with a larger emergency operation center every hour, ready to dispatch crews at a moment’s notice.

“The crews come here, they get staged, we make sure they have their assignment and then we send them to the most needed area,“ he added.

PG&E has been in storm response mode since New Year’s Eve and they have crews working overtime to make sure the valley is covered.

“When a storm comes in over and over and over again we have to safely restore, we have to get out and see that we can see the problem first, the water the wind the trees, their damaging our equipment,“ said Simes.

Simes says they have about 30 crews today, each with four workers, and they expect to have at least a dozen more join the response team tomorrow.

“All of the vegetation work that we’ve cut the trees, limbs cut them back for our power, for this kind of event and not only that, preparing for materials for supply chain, having the material we need on hand so we can run them out to our crews need,“ he said.

They’re telling residents to sign up for the outage notifications, that way you can stay in the know, about what’s happening in your area.