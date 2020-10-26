PG&E says they received ‘all clear orders’ for areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PG&E says they have received “all clear orders” for portions of all local counties and tribal areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Inspections have begun in some areas of those counties, PG&E said. The goal remains to have the majority of customers restored by Tuesday night.

Many residents in Fresno and Madera counties were in the dark Sunday night after PG&E issued rolling blackouts as part of another public safety shutoff due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state that could spark more wildfires.

Due to wildfire concerns, PG&E started a Public Safety Power Shutoff that affected customers across 36 California counties, including Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa.

