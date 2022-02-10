PG&E reveals why heating costs are high this winter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The cost of heating Central Valley homes is higher this year compared to previous years, and PG&E says it is due to the rising price of natural gas.

Utility officials reveal the commodity price of gas has risen significantly this winter compared to last winter – across both the country and the world. According to PG&E, the prices between November 2021 and March 2022 are around 90% higher than last year.

PG&E officials say the reason for the rise in natural gas prices relate to the COVID-19 pandemic when the early days of the virus’ spread saw a drop in the demand for natural gas – and then when the economy bounced back there was a significant rise in the demand for natural gas, meaning supply had difficulty meeting demand.

A lack of water to provide hydro-generation (due to both ongoing drought conditions and high temperatures) also impacted gas production, according to PG&E, which impacts the price of natural gas.