PG&E restores power to more than 228,000 customers Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company restored power Tuesday morning to more than 228,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that started Sunday morning.

PG&E crews began restoring power to customers where no damage or hazards to electrical equipment was found during inspections that began as early as Monday morning in locations where the weather “all clear” was received.

RELATED: PG&E says they received ‘all clear orders’ for areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Many residents in Fresno and Madera counties were in the dark Sunday night after PG&E issued rolling blackouts as part of another public safety shutoff due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state that could spark more wildfires.

Due to wildfire concerns, PG&E started a Public Safety Power Shutoff that affected customers across 36 California counties, including Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa.

RELATED: Public safety power outages in Madera, Fresno and Mariposa Counties, due to wildfire concerns

Officials say that due to the continuing high winds and dynamic weather conditions, the weather “all clear” notification for the remaining impacted areas was issued at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

PG&E crews are now beginning power restoration efforts in areas that are still out of power.

The remaining customers are expected to have power back on by late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, according to PG&E officials.

For more information on the PSPS event, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.