PG&E restored power to ‘essentially’ all customers affected by Public Safety Power Shutoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) officials say power has been restored to essentially all customers who can receive services that were impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that began Sunday.

The power shutoffs affected approximately 345,000 customers in 34 counties including Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.

“We know these power shutoffs are a hardship for our customers, and we greatly appreciate their patience as we worked safely and quickly to restore service. Amid historic weather conditions and the strongest winds of the wildfire season so far, we aimed to minimize the scope and length of the event. Our most important responsibility has been to keep customers and communities safe,” said Michael Lewis, PG&E’s Interim President.

PG&E crews began restoring customers in areas where they found no damage or hazards to electrical equipment Tuesday.

