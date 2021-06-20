PG&E outage leaves thousands without power in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power during an outage in Fresno on Sunday evening.

According to a PG&E outage map, nearly 5,000 customers were reported to have no power around 8 p.m. in the area Shaw and Brawley avenues.

Since then, the map has been updated to show that 3,003 customers are currently still without power.

PG&E says it is investigating what caused the power to go off but says preliminary information shows the outage may be weather-related.