CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to around 2,490 customers in Clovis.

The outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

PG&E said the cause of the outage was caused by a car that hit a pole. The power is expected to be back on around 1:30 p.m.