FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — PG&E reports more than 1,700 customers in Fresno’s Tower District are without power Wednesday.

PG&E reports the outage cause as “an equipment issue.”

A text message sent from Fresno City College Wednesday said PG&E would be turning off power to the Fresno City College campus for “an indefinite period of time.”

