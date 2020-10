FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An outage in southeast Fresno on Saturday has left approximately 1,169 customers without power, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The outage was reported at 1:46 p.m. in an area surrounding the intersection of Fowler an Belmont avenues. Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.