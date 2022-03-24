FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a message sent to PG&E customers Thursday morning, the utility company explained to customers why their bill for electricity and gas is going to go up.

According to the utility, an electric rate increase went into effect on March 1, driven largely by the increased costs to buy electricity which are passed onto the customers and approved every year by the California Public Utility Commission.

Breaking down the increase, PG&E officials say the rising costs of electricity are due not only to the increased cost of purchasing the power but also to dollars invested in research to meet state climate goals and low energy assistance programs.

The cost of gas is also on the rise. PG&E officials say natural gas prices are about 90% higher this year than last winter — although the company is protected from major changes in the price of gas as it is able to buy gas when it is cheaper and then store it.

To soften the blow of higher prices, PG&E says the 2022 California Climate Credit is also on the way. The bi-annual credit will be applied to both April and October’s bills. According to the CPUC, this year’s credit will be $39.30 for each month.