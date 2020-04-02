PG&E customers to receive state climate credit in April

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All Pacific Gas & Electric Co. residential customers can expect to receive a small reprieve in their April bills during the COVID-19 pandemic from the California Climate Credit.

The state-mandated credit totals $62.91 for customers receiving both natural gas and electric service, the utility said. The credit will be $27.18 for natural-gas only customers and $35.73 for electric-only customers.

PG&E wanted its customers, many of whom are under stay-at-home orders, to be aware of the credit during a difficult time for many Californians who may be using more energy than usual, which could increase their energy bills.

“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, we know that many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “We want customers to be aware that the semi-annual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month.”

The California Climate Credit was part of a bill passed in 2006 that required power plants, natural gas distributors and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from the state Air Resources Board as part of the state’s effort to fight climate change.

The credit is the customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.

