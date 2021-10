FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to around 99,900 PG&E customers across the state related to the storm Monday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric

PG&E said the Bay Area is currently the hardest hit. In the division consisting of Fresno County, portions of Kings and Tulare counties there are 5,880 customers who are out of power.

#SAFETY: If you see a downed tree/branches – it could be hiding a power line. Assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don't touch or try to move it—keep children and animals away. Report downed lines to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. https://t.co/fDUxnshHhU pic.twitter.com/ZyQVFWjzE8 — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) October 25, 2021

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com