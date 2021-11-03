PG&E crews working to restore power for thousands in Madera and Mariposa counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of PG&E customers in the Oakhurst, Mariposa, Chowchilla, and Coarsegold area Wednesday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E said around 7:34 a.m. automated equipment on one of their 215kv transmission lines activated, causing outages at several lines fed from that source.

The outage initially affected about 20,000 customers. The power is expected to be restored by 11:00 a.m., PG&E said.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com

