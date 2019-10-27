PG&E confirms power shutoffs in portions of Madera, Fresno and Mariposa counties

(KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas & Electric confirms approximately 22,886 customers in parts of Madera, Fresno and Mariposa counties will go dark as the utility company continues safety shutoffs amid high-wind events.

UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reports outages have begun taking effect in certain areas of Madera County. Power could be out from 12-48 hours. The current weather window for wind event is 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. per the National Weather Service. Conditions could change at any time. The community resource center located at 42867 Liberty Drive in Oakhurst will remain open until 8 p.m. The sheriff’s office non-emergency line is staffed 24/7 at 559-675-7770.

(1:30 p.m.): PG&E said that it now projects it will begin to de-energize parts of Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties between noon and 2 p.m., according to Alisha Gallon, District Director for Assemblyman Jim Patterson. The utility said that that the weather window was pushed back as the winds are arriving later than expected.

The utility told Madera County officials that it is continuing to monitor conditions, and based on their evaluations, power could be cut at any time, said Kayla Serrato, Madera County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman. PG&E currently projects de-energization to occur at 9 a.m. this morning.

Serrato said to be prepared for power to go out at any time and the sheriff’s office would provide more information as soon as it’s available to us.

PG&E has not disclosed when it would begin to de-energize parts of Fresno County.

MADERA COUNTY INFORMATION

The Madera County locations for the outage currently include:

Oakhurst

Bass Lake

North Fork

Coarsegold

Ahwahnee

Outlying mountain areas

To support customers in the affected areas of Madera County, PG&E will open a Community Resource Center located at the Madera County Sheriff’s Substation, 42867 Liberty Dr. in Oakhurst.

The center will be open on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. for the duration of the outage, and will be staffed the entire time. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioning will be provided.

FRESNO COUNTY INFORMATION

The Fresno County locations for the outage currently include:

Auberry

Parts of Clovis

Friant

Prather

Parts of Sanger

Shaver Lake

Tollhouse

MARIPOSA COUNTY INFORMATION

The first outages in Mariposa County began at 12:40 a.m. and PG

The Mariposa County locations for the outage currently include:

Yosemite National Park

Fish Camp

El Portal

Wawona

Raymond

Ahwahnee

Worman Road/Kimble

Foresta

Yosemite West

Catheys Valley

Hornitos

Bear Valley

Bagby

Mt. Bullion

Parts of Yaqui Gulch Road

Highway 140 from Yaqui Gulch Road to the County Line

Greeley Hill

Granite Springs Rd Area

Piney Creek

Blanchard Road

Horseshoe Bend

Buck Meadows

PG&E will open a Community Resource Center located at the Mary Laveroni Park 18930 Main Street in Groveland. The center will open Sunday at 8 a.m daily for the duration of the outage. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioning will be provided.

Look below for a map of the affected areas:

Residents are encouraged to prepare for 24 hours to 48 hours without power. For tips to help prepare for the outage, visit https://prepareforpowerdown.com/.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.