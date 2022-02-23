FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With a freeze warning in effect, many valley residents turning on their heaters which means utility bills will also go up.

“I am looking at barely, at this point, keeping my head above water,” said Tower District resident Lisa Flores. “It is not my nose it’s my head.”

PG&E Spokesperson Denny Boyles said customers’ high bills this winter is mostly due to the increasing gas prices.

“Natural gas for PG&E is what we call a pass-through commodity so what we pay for is what our customers pay for it. Unfortunately, this year that commodity is 90% more expensive than it was last year and it is not an isolated incident.”

The increase is also due to rate hikes.

The City of Fresno provided the graph above to our station. It shows the baseline electricity rates from 2009-2019 and shows that PG&E increased by 85% and 48% for Southern California Edison.

Dyer said that in 2022 there was another 22% in rates by PG&E.

“People cannot afford that,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The utility company is proposing another 18% increase in 2023. Dyer will go before the Public Utilities Board on March 10 to speak against it.

“Our people cannot afford to absorb these types of increases and take some compassion on these people who are having to make difficult decisions and that is: Do I pay for PG&E or do I pay for food?” said Dyer.

In the meantime, utility companies like PG&E and Southern California Edison said the best way to save during this time is to install led lighting, close windows and doors, and turn down the thermostat when you are not home.

“They sound like very simple things,” said SCE Spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas. “Just looking at all those changes will translate to noticeable changes on their energy bill.”

There are plans listed below to help reduce energy costs for those who cannot pay their bill.

If you would like to submit your thoughts on the proposed PG&E rate hike you can submit your comments on this website. You can also contact the utilities commission at 415-703-1584 or PublicAdvocatesOffice@cpuc.ca.gov .