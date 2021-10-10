PG&E announces potential power shutoff for Monday, Tuesday

The Latest – Sunday, October 10

10:00 a.m.

As many as 23 counties may be impacted by a potential power shutoff Monday and Tuesday, PG&E said in a release.

These counties, as well as multiple tribal communities, have been placed under a “PSPS Watch”, meaning shutoffs are likely, but not formally scheduled.

On Friday, PG&E had initially placed 18 counties under “elevated risk” for a power shutoff and that number increased to 32 on Saturday.

PG&E also said on Saturday that over 7,000 customers in the Central Valley may be affected by the potential shutoff, but now officials report around 200 customers may be affected by the event.

Original story below:

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric warned on Friday of the potential for a power safety power shutoff occurring Monday and Tuesday for several counties as the region experiences gusty winds and dry conditions.

The energy shutoffs, branded by PG&E as public safety power shutoffs, are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

As of Friday, all counties named are considered at “elevated” risk, meaning shutoffs are possible, but not scheduled.

The National Weather Service warned of fire weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, including gusty winds and dry weather.

We are expecting gusty winds and critical fire weather concerns late Sunday into Tuesday evening. Conditions may be conducive to downed trees and branches, localized power outages, and easier fire starts and spreads.

Customers in the following counties may be affected:

Colusa

Glenn

Shasta

Tehama

Sonoma

Lake

Napa

Solano

Yolo

Butte

Placer

Plumas

Yuba

Stanislaus

San Benito

Fresno

Madera

Kern

