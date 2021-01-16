PG&E advising of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to dry conditions affecting several Valley counties

PG&E Work Vehicles

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company notified a targeted number of customers in portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare Counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Monday night.

Officials say that due to dry conditions combined with high wind gusts can pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

An estimated 21,000 customers in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties who might be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff are receiving the initial notifications Saturday, two days ahead of the potential event, according to officials.

Forecasts show high fire-risk conditions arriving Monday evening in the southern portion of PG&E’s service area, with high winds expected to subside by Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Customers by county who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event

  • Calaveras County: 5,291 customers, 183 Medical Baseline customers
  • Fresno County: 2,220 customers, 139 Medical Baseline customers
  • Kern County: 762 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
  • Madera County: 289 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
  • Mariposa County: 2,532 customers, 163 Medical Baseline customers
  • San Luis Obispo County: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
  • Santa Barbara County: 621 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers
  • Tulare County: 435 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers
  • Tuolumne County: 9,734 customers, 554 Medical Baseline customers

