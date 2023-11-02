FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Dia De Los Muertos event to remember pets who have passed away will be hosted by the Valley Animal Center this weekend.

The event will allow community members to view ofrendas of their beloved pets. Those who attend can view the ofrenda of all the animals that are honored.

Organizers say there will also be food trucks, local vendors and pets you can adopt. People can memorialize their pets that passed for no cost – or a donation of $5.

People can submit a photo, their name and a note about them or to them. The submission will be placed at the ofrenda or alter.

It will be held on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valley Animal Center located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave, Fresno.

Those who do decide to participate can submit their information on the Valley Animal Center’s website and can also purchase add-ons. The event is free, but the Valley Animal Center encourages those who attend to RSVP.