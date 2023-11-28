FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Want a photo of your beloved fur-baby with Santa for the holidays? The CCSPCA and Fashion Fair Mall have joined forces this year to make your Christmas wish come true!

Event officials say owners will have two opportunities to bring the magic of the holidays to their pets.

Santa Photo Pet Nights will be held on Nov. 28 and December 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to their website, only cats and dogs will be allowed. Reservations are recommended. More information on the event can be found here.