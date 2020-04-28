Pet grooming now an essential business, city of Fresno says

FILE – Marty Martinez trims the hair on Ginger’s feet Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2005, at Harlingen Pets in Harlingen, Texas. Martinez has been grooming dogs and cats for 25 years and enjoys every second of it. (AP Photo/Valley Morning Star, Gabe Hernandez)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Pet grooming has officially been labeled an essential business, the city of Fresno announced Tuesday.

Mayor Lee Brand says the decision was made after discussion with the Mayor’s Fresno Recovery Committee on Monday.

The city reviewed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency order and after determining that it does not state a prohibition against it, acknowledged that pet grooming is a form of animal care and will inform pet groomers in Fresno that they have the ability to operate as an essential business, effective immediately, the city said in a press release.

I’ve been considering this decision and it’s time to start the gradual process of economic recovery. I’m thankful for the exceptional advice provided by the committee and input from the public during this challenging time. This announcement will be joined by others in the future, as we move forward in a deliberate and reasonable way to return to normal routines without jeopardizing the health of our residents. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand

The city is reminding pet groomers that all current health protocols, including employees wearing personal protective equipment and using existing social distancing and disinfecting protocols, are to be followed by any establishment choosing to reopen at this time.

Some pet groomers in Clovis began to reopen last week.

