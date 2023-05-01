FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center, Paw Squad 559, Labrador Retriever of Fresno, and Animal Rescue of Fresno held an adoption and fundraising event at the Fort Washington Golf & Country Club on Monday.

The goal was to help the Valley Animal Center to raise much-needed funds for the shelter as well as give some furry friends a forever home.

The event was sponsored in part by IBS Supplies, Inc. and included food and shopping vendors, as well as a raffle with more than 30 prizes that included tickets to upcoming Fresno Philharmonic events, gift cards, and tickets to San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics games in September.