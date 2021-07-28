Pet adoption center in Clovis opens doors after 16 months

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – If you’re looking for companionship and a loyal friend, Miss Winkles has you covered. The pet adoption center in Clovis opened its doors on Tuesday after 16 months of welcoming families by appointment only or relying on social media to promote the furry friends.

“On Saturday the 31st of July, we’re gonna have a reopening celebration,” said animal services supervisor, Erin Ford-Horio. “We’re gonna have a Kona snow cone truck out here to help us celebrate.”

The shelter closed its doors due to COVID-19 in early March 2020, just days before their biggest fundraiser of the year. Ford-Horio said they’re excited to resume operations.

“Having an opportunity to really open the door and allow more people into the building allows more animals an opportunity to go home. Some animals really don’t show that well online or through pictures, or their personality isn’t really captured through a photo.”

Adoptions are $25.



“All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated as much as they can be for their age. Obviously, puppies or kittens might need a few more boosters depending on how old they are. They’re also microchipped, and they come with a tag and a collar.”

The animal shelter invites families to meet the pups and the kittens, even if you’re not quite ready to adopt.



“If you have questions about them or questions about pet ownership in general, we will help answer those. And if they just wanna come and visit and say hi to the pets, they can do that too.”

The Miss Winkles reopening celebration will take place Saturday, July 31st, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at their facility in Clovis, and dozens of pets will be available for adoption during the event.

“We’re just really looking forward to seeing people again.”

For more information about Miss Winkles, people can visit their website to learn more.