Person wanted for questioning in deadly Hilmar diner shooting

Photo of Brandy Ashlyn Bettencourt-Costa provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies would like to speak to Brandy Ashlyn Bettencourt-Costa, 32, in relation to a shooting that left one man dead in Hilmar.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Hot Rod’s Diner near Lander Avenue and First Street in Hilmar.

When deputies arrived at the diner, they found Jasper Gray, 38, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information on Bettencourt-Costa’s location, you’re asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.