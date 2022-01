FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

The person was hit around 5:15 a.m. near Cedar and Butler avenues in southeast Fresno. The victim was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.