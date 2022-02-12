Person struck by vehicle in Merced left with major injuries, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person struck by a vehicle in Merced was left with major injuries on Friday night, according to officials from the Merced Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection at G and 21st streets regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon arrival, police say the pedestrian sustained major injuries from the crash and was transported to an area trauma center for their injuries. Authorities have not given an update on the person’s condition at this time.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed on scene and has been cooperating with officers.

Police say at this time alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myles Richter with the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6905 or via email at richterm@cityofmerced.org.