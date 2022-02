VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Visalia Tuesday night, according to Visalia police officers.

Officers said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Walnut Avenue west of Ben Maddox Way in an area not illuminated by streetlights.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.