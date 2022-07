One person is dead after a shooting in Parlier, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say just before midnight, Thursday a person walked up to a home near Fett and Bigger streets and fired a gun hitting and killing the victim inside a home.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.