CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot after a confrontation with police in Clovis Tuesday night, according to Clovis Police officers.

Clovis Police say they responded to a possible armed person near Burl and El Paso avenue, just after 10:00 p.m.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Police say when officers arrived they were involved in a confrontation with the person who was armed and shots were fired.

No officers were injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.