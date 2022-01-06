Person of interest sought in deadly Tulare County stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing in Porterville Thursday morning.

Detectives say Milagros “America” Hernandez, 35, is a transient living near the Tule River and Plano avenue in Porterville. The image provided by the Sheriff’s Office was taken in May 2021, and authorities say Hernandez has shaved her head since then.

Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to the areas of Plano and River avenues for reports of people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone was stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man dead. Detectives are currently on the scene investigating the incident as a homicide. This is the second stabbing in Portville over the past 24 hours.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit at (559) 733-6218.