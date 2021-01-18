Person killed in Blackstone shooting identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The person killed in a shooting near Blackstone and Minarets avenues in Fresno late Sunday night has been identified.

Dylan Shelton, 18 of Fresno, was killed Sunday after police say a black BMW began shooting at his Jaguar, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into other vehicles on the road.

Shelton was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Portions of Blackstone avenue between Spruce and Herndon avenues remain closed Monday while Fresno Police continue to investigate.