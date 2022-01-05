Person injured in Porterville stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was injured in a stabbing in Porterville Wednesday night.

Police said they were called around 6 p.m. to the area of Jaye Street and Tule River for a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old person with multiple stab wounds.

The person was taken Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia for further treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been provided and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

