FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was burned in a house fire in eastern Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

Fresno County Fire says firefighters contained the house fire that started in the garage area and quickly progressed into the house. The fire was reported Friday morning around 11:00 a.m. near Shepherd and Academy avenues.

Officials say the civilian was burned and treated at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.