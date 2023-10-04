FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking with a friend in central Fresno Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a call of a vehicle that had just struck a pedestrian and kept driving at Ashlan and Valentine avenues.

When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian victim still lying in the roadway.

Officers administered CPR until relieved by EMS personnel, but despite their efforts, the pedestrian was declared deceased while still on the scene.

Due to the fatal injury, detectives were called in to investigate the collision.

Through the preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim was walking with a friend westbound on the north sidewalk of Ashlan Avenue, heading towards Valentine Avenue.

Officers say the two pedestrians decided to cross the street where one of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Ashlan Avenue. The suspect vehicle did not stop but continued driving westbound past Valentine Avenue

At this point, officers say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Ford SUV. Detectives are working to obtain surveillance footage to narrow down the possible suspect vehicle model and year.

Police say this is the 15 pedestrian fatality this year.