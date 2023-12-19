VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

CHP says around 8:20 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Dinuba Boulevard and Prospect Street for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say a white Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Dinuba Boulevard and struck the person in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.