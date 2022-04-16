VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police say a man, 30, is in jail, and another is hospitalized, after a possible DUI-related crash between a vehicle and a person Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a report of a crash around 7:00 p.m. at Mineral King Avenue and Mooney Blvd. Authorities say a person standing on the corner was struck by a vehicle, and then the car continued on and ran into a tree.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers say they believe the driver, Eloy Madrid, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Madrid was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for a felony DUI charge, according to police.