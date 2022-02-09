Person hit and killed by car while chasing dog in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person has died after they were hit by a car while chasing a loose dog on Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of County Center Drive and Victor Avenue after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the roadway and later pronounced them dead.

Officers say the person had been walking a dog on a leash when it managed to slip away and run across the street.

The owner ran into the roadway while trying to catch their dog and was hit by a car.

The age or gender of the person who was killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

Officers are still investigating, but say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.