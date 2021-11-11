Person found dead in center median in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police officers said they are investigating a person found dead in northwest Fresno.

Police responded to the area of Milburn and Herndon avenues around 5:30 a.m. where they found the person dead in the center median.

According to Fresno Police officers, they responded to a 911 call from a driver saying they believed they hit a person. When officers arrived they said they found a person dead in the median.

Police said the driver is cooperating with officers. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.