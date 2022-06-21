A person was found dead after a fire Monday morning in Corcoran, according to Corcoran Police officers.

Officers say they respond to the 200 block of Whitley Avenue around 5:30 a.m. regarding a structure fire. When officers arrived they say the home was fully engulfed with flames.

Kings County Fire personnel along with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fire responded.

Police say a body was found inside the home and Kings County Arson investigators responded and are investigating the cause of the fire. At this time there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Officer Salas at 559-992-5151.