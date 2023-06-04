Person fatally struck by train in Madera Co., BNSF Railway says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Madera Sunday morning, according to BNSF Railway.

At about 9:30 a.m., Madera County Sheriff’s responded to Road 15 1/2 and Avenue 29 for the incident.

BNSF officials say the train was traveling from Barstow with a destination set to Pasco, WA when the victim was struck.

The victim reportedly was not in a designated crosswalk when the incident occurred.

The incident is actively under investigation and more information will be released as it is received.